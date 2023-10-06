Open Menu

New Zealand Experts Warn Wildfire Risk In El Nino

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

New Zealand experts warn wildfire risk in El Nino

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Experts have warned increasing wildfire risks in El Nino as windy, hot and dry weather will be more likely for regions in New Zealand this summer.

With the El Nino - Southern Oscillation, the country will see dramatic temperature swings and stronger than usual winds. Prevailing westerlies may lead to prolonged dry spells in the north and east of both islands as summer progresses.

Hugh Wallace, team lead for Fire and Atmospheric Sciences, Scion Research, said between now and early December, El Nino is expected to cause average or slightly above average fire conditions for New Zealand.

"These increased conditions mean it's more possible for fires to start or spread," said Wallace.

The effects of the El Nino are likely going to be seen in the form of erratic and gusting westerly and northwesterly winds, with increased fire conditions most likely seen along the east coasts of both the North and South Islands, he said.

These warm, dry winds can dry out fuels like grasses and scrub, making them easier to ignite and drive existing fires at high speed, he said, adding that because these winds are caused by El Nino and not normal weather patterns, they are also somewhat unpredictable so people may be caught by surprise.

"Rather than focusing on specific at-risk areas, people should think about at-risk conditions and their own behaviors that might cause fires," said Wallace.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Wallace Lead May December New Zealand

Recent Stories

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges univer ..

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges university students to embrace susta ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while ..

Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while driving after recording six r ..

20 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Chamber host India’s top CEOs to promote privat ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strateg ..

UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutral ..

35 minutes ago
 Cricket fever is back with Emirates as the Officia ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan is currently suffering from severe econom ..

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic&security challenges.Prevent ..

42 minutes ago
FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Im ..

World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Imam and Babar depart early

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of H ..

Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WAT ..

2 hours ago
 Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World