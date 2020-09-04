New Zealand Extends COVID-19 Emergency Measures Until Mid-September - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) New Zealand is extending coronavirus alert level 2, which envisions certain restrictions on social gatherings, until at least mid-September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said during a press conference on Friday.

"Today, Cabinet [of Ministers] decided to retain the current settings with the next review to take place on Monday the 14th of September," the prime minister said, adding that if the government decides to change the alert level at that point, changes to COVID-19 restrictions will be introduced starting from September 16.

The maximum level 3 alert envisages closure of all educational facilities and non-essential stores, as well as a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

In May, the country moved to level 2, allowing non-essential shops, restaurants, movie theaters and shopping centers to reopen and scrapping the ban on public gatherings of up to 100 people. Notably, Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, is currently on level 2.5 and thus has extra restrictions on social gatherings in place ” a maximum of 10 people at one time.

On Friday, New Zealand's COVID-19 case count increased by five to 1,413, while the death toll remained unchanged at 22.