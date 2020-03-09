New Zealand Extends Entry Ban for Travelers From Coronavirus-Hit Countries- Prime Minister

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday a one-week extension to the entry ban on travelers from China, Iran, South Korea and northern Italy due to the growing spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday a one-week extension to the entry ban on travelers from China, Iran, South Korea and northern Italy due to the growing spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Speaking at the post-Cabinet press conference, Ardern said that the health ministry employees got the power to quarantine ships, including cruise ships, planes and groups of travelers who arrive in New Zealand, if there is any reason to believe that there are infected travelers among them.

The prime minister added that authorities would ban entry to foreigners from the most heavily-hit countries, including China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy. New Zealand's citizens and permanent residents are excluded from the travel ban.

So far, the island nation in the southwestern Pacific Ocean has registered five COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people who contracted the coronavirus disease globally has reached 110,00. The virus has spread to more than 95 countries since emerging in China in December