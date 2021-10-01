UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Extends Int'l Aviation Support

The New Zealand government has extended support for the international aviation sector to maintain international passenger services, remain connected with important trade partners and support the economic recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced on Friday

"The Maintaining International Air Connectivity (MIAC) scheme was due to end on Oct. 31, 2021, but we have extended it to March 31, 2022 to help with demand over the peak summer cargo season," Wood said.

"Extending the MIAC scheme gives us regular international air services for passengers and freight, and also protects our links to critical supplies like vaccines and medicines. It ensures we have the capability required for our businesses to tap into international markets and support our recovery," he said.

When the pandemic first began, New Zealand could have been cut off from regular air services to the rest of the world.

