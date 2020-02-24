New Zealand Extends Travel Ban on Foreign Citizens From China - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) New Zealand has extended its travel ban on foreign citizens from mainland China for a further eight days but will review the restrictions every two days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday.

"Today I can confirm that temporary travel restrictions on travel from mainland China will remain in place for a further eight days to protect against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. This position, as has been the case to date, will be continuously reviewed every 48 hours," Ardern said in a televised address.

Ardern added that New Zealand nationals will be able to return to their homeland but will be advised to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

The restrictions have been in effect since February 3.

New Zealand has not registered any cases of coronavirus infection so far while neighboring Australia had detected over 20 cases.

The new coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.