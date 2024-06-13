New Zealand Face T20 World Cup Exit After West Indies Defeat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Tarouba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Sherfane Rutherford rescued the West Indies with the bat and their bowlers contained New Zealand to complete a 13-run victory in a Group C match of the T20 World Cup in Trinidad on Wednesday.
Rutherford's unbeaten 68 off 39 balls (two fours, six sixes) lifted the home side from the depths of 30 for five in the seventh over to a competitive 149 for nine after they were put in by Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson.
Thrashed in their opening match by Afghanistan and therefore in a virtual must-win situation, the Black Caps never developed any momentum in the chase in being restricted to 136 for nine.
The defeat leaves New Zealand needing a miracle to progress beyond the group stage.
The Kiwis will be eliminated if Afghanistan defeat Papua New Guinea on Thursday.
West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph (4 for 19) and spinners Gudakesh Motie (3 for 25) and Akeal Hosein (1 for 21) kept the home side in control to clinch their third consecutive victory and a place in the Super Eight phase of the competition with one group match still to come against Afghanistan on Monday in St Lucia.
Only Glenn Phillips (40 off 33 balls) caused any real worries for the West Indies but when he fell to Joseph in the 18th over the match was effectively over as a contest, despite Mitchell Santner belting three sixes off Romario Shepherd in the final over.
