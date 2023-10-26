New Zealand farmers facing heightened challenges: central bank

New Zealand's agriculture sector is facing difficult economic conditions, because of low dairy, meat and forestry prices, high operating expenses and increased debt servicing costs, according to a Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) report on Thursday.

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) New Zealand's agriculture sector is facing difficult economic conditions, because of low dairy, meat and forestry prices, high operating expenses and increased debt servicing costs, according to a Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) report on Thursday.

In the longer term, the sector faces uncertainty about the scale and timing of the costs of climate change, according to an extract from the upcoming RBNZ Financial Stability Report.

"Whilst defaults in banks' agricultural lending portfolios are currently low, they are expected to increase and could accelerate if there is a prolonged period of high costs and low prices," said Kerry Watt, RBNZ director of financial stability assessment and strategy.

The agriculture sector represents 11 percent of all bank lending. Within agricultural lending, dairy takes the predominant share, at around 60 percent, with beef and sheep as the second largest category at 25 percent, according to the RBNZ.

It is encouraging that dairy prices have improved in recent auctions, and the deleveraging across the industry over the past few years means most farmers are well placed to manage challenges in the short term, Watt said