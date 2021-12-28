UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Firm Redesigns Robotic Arms To Help Laboratories With COVID-19 Tests

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:50 PM

New Zealand Firm Redesigns Robotic Arms to Help Laboratories With COVID-19 Tests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The New Zealand company Design Energy has adapted robotic arm manipulators to lid and delid caps on COVID-19 test samples, significantly reducing workload on the medical staff.

Health workers routinely suffer from the repetitive strain injury (RSI), opening and capping thousands of COVID-19 samples manually.

"The Design Energy team worked with the CDHB lab (Canterbury District Health board) and technical staff to design and build RoboLAB - a controlled environment laboratory cabinet containing two robots that delid and then relid Covid sample tubes automatically. The system processes batches of just under 200 samples at a time, which are then taken to the next process for analysis," the company said in a statement.

The video from Design Energy website shows one mechanical hand de-capping and screwing the test tubes, while the other puts open test tubes in rows of cells intended for analysis processing.

