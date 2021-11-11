UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Food Prices Fall For 1st Time Since February

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:14 PM

New Zealand food prices fall for 1st time since February

Food prices in New Zealand fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday

WELLINGTON, Nov. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) --:food prices in New Zealand fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday.

October's movement was the first monthly fall since February 2021, when prices also fell 0.

9 percent, Stats NZ said.

Fruit and vegetable prices fell 5.9 percent in October, with lower prices for tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, capsicums and cucumbers. These falls were partly offset by rising prices for kiwifruit, broccoli and carrots, it said.

Although the weighted average price of tomatoes was down from the price in September, tomato prices are still 47 percent higher than they were in October 2020, consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said.

Related Topics

Price February September October 2020 From New Zealand Tomatoes

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Signs Memorandum of Understand ..

U Microfinance Bank Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistan Mortgage Ref ..

9 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi signs MoU with Hush Puppies to laun ..

Peshawar Zalmi signs MoU with Hush Puppies to launch its footwear

12 minutes ago
 U.S. stocks drop amid inflation concerns

U.S. stocks drop amid inflation concerns

1 minute ago
 More than Rs. 3262 mln collected from Karachi in t ..

More than Rs. 3262 mln collected from Karachi in terms of motor vehicle tax: Sin ..

1 minute ago
 Lukashenko Says Asked Russia Via Putin to Join in ..

Lukashenko Says Asked Russia Via Putin to Join in Patrolling Union State Borders ..

1 minute ago
 Argentina basketball legend Luis Scola keen to ope ..

Argentina basketball legend Luis Scola keen to open an academy in Dubai

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.