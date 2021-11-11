New Zealand food prices fall for 1st time since February

Food prices in New Zealand fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday

WELLINGTON, Nov. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) --:food prices in New Zealand fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday.

October's movement was the first monthly fall since February 2021, when prices also fell 0.

9 percent, Stats NZ said.

Fruit and vegetable prices fell 5.9 percent in October, with lower prices for tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, capsicums and cucumbers. These falls were partly offset by rising prices for kiwifruit, broccoli and carrots, it said.

Although the weighted average price of tomatoes was down from the price in September, tomato prices are still 47 percent higher than they were in October 2020, consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said.