New Zealand food prices up yoy, but fall in October

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) -- Food prices in New Zealand were 6.3 percent higher year on year but were cheaper in October than they were in September, according to the statistics department Stats NZ on Tuesday.

Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October due to broad falls in the majority of subgroups, Stats NZ said.

The annual increase in October was due to price rises across the five broad food categories measured, with grocery food prices up 7.9 percent, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices up 7.7 percent, it said.

Monthly food prices fell 0.9 percent in October compared with September, he said.

"Prices fell across the board in October, with only dining out and takeaway food being more expensive than in September," Stats NZ consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.