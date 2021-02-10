UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Formally Greenlights Use Of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine - Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:30 AM

New Zealand Formally Greenlights Use of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) New Zealand has formally approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech after the government deemed it safe for nearly everyone except people under 16, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday.

The approval came a week after the country's regulator Medsafe authorized the vaccine's emergency use with a view to receiving the first shipment by April. Frontline medical workers, border staff and risk groups will be the first in line to receive the shots.

"Yesterday Cabinet confirmed formal government approval to use the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. ...This is another critical step in the process of ensuring that our vaccine is safe and effective, and it follows the provisional approval that was granted by Medsafe last week.

Cabinet considered and has endorsed the COVID-19 vaccine technical advisory group's decision to use recommendations on the Pfizer vaccine," Hipkins told reporters.

People under 16 have been excluded as they have not yet passed the clinical trials, the minister noted adding that pregnant women were advised to discuss vaccination with their general practitioners.

According to national media, the country will first receive 450,000 out of 1.5 million Pfizer vaccine doses. The island nation also has contracts with other vaccine manufacturers ” Janssen, AstraZeneca and Novovax.

