New Zealand General Election Campaign In Full Swing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

The New Zealand Electoral Commission on Monday called on eligible voters to enroll as soon as possible in order to cast a ballot for the 2023 general election on Oct. 14

Currently, 89 percent of eligible voters are enrolled, said Anusha Guler, the Electoral Commission's deputy chief executive operations, calling on those yet to enroll to act now.

New Zealand uses the Mixed Member Proportional voting system to elect its parliament. Under this system, the government is usually formed by two or more parliamentary political parties.

New Zealand citizens or permanent residents of 18 years or older, who have lived in New Zealand continuously for 12 months or more at some time in their life, are eligible to vote in the election.

