New Zealand, Germany enhance partnership

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) New Zealand and Germany are committed to enhancing their partnership, according to the New Zealand government on Friday.

"Our discussions in Berlin over the last few days have underlined the broad range of interests that New Zealand and Germany share," New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said after meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

Peters and Baerbock discussed opportunities for closer cooperation in the Pacific and Antarctica and how to better respond to global challenges and opportunities, said a New Zealand government statement.

Germany is the world's third largest economy, New Zealand's largest trading partner in the European Union and an important education, tourism, science and research partner, said Peters who is the first New Zealand foreign minister to visit Berlin since 2016.

Peters said Germany, one of the global leaders on renewable energy and clean technologies, is an ideal partner in the Pacific to help promote a more sustainable and resilient region.