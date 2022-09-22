New Zealand Government Considering Expulsion of Russian Ambassador - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Thursday that the government is considering the expulsion of the Russian ambassador in connection with the developments in Ukraine, media reported.

"Right now, as our prime minister (Jacinda Ardern) is over at the UN (General Assembly), I am sure there will be a lot of conversations about next steps," Mahuta was quoted by Radio New Zealand (RNZ).

The New Zealand government's position has changed on whether or not to expel the Russian ambassador, Georgii Zuev, and a decision could be made quickly, according to the minister.

"The position of New Zealand is to keep open diplomatic channels in order to de-escalate the situation. But again, we assess our position in relation to the actions of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Mahuta added.

Earlier in the day, a politician from the New Zealand National Party, Gerry Brownlee, urged the government to expel Zuev.

A petition, drawn up in February, garnered about 500 signatures of the country's citizens in August in favor of expelling the Russian ambassador from New Zealand and severing diplomatic relations with Russia.

The Russian embassy declined to comment on the move.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order calling up 300,000 reservists to support the special military operation in Ukraine. He also accused the West of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia, and warned that Moscow will use all means in the event its territorial integrity is threatened.