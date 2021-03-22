UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Gov't Extends Support To Int'l Flights, Airfreight Amid Pandemic

The New Zealand government has extended support to the aviation sector through the end of October 2021 to help keep the country connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood said on Monday

The government moved swiftly to keep freight flowing at the beginning of the pandemic to help support the economic recovery, Wood said in a statement.

"Airfreight capacity is at 90 percent of pre-COVID levels thanks to the International Airfreight Capacity (IAFC) scheme, which has meant our exporters have been able to get their products to market on time, and critical goods like medicine have been able to come into New Zealand," he said.

Since May last year, the government support has enabled over 6,000 flights carrying over 120,000 tonnes of airfreight worth 8 billion New Zealand Dollars (5.

7 billion U.S. dollars), the minister said, adding more than 60,000 people have returned to New Zealand on flights supported by the scheme.

"International air travel essentially shut down as the virus spread, so the threat of isolation from global partners was very real. Extending support gives a predictable and regular schedule of air services to safeguard New Zealand's international connectivity," Wood said.

In March 2020, the government set aside 600 million New Zealand dollars for an aviation relief package as part of the 12.1 billion-New Zealand Dollar COVID-19 support package. (1 U.S. dollar equals 1.4 New Zealand dollars).

