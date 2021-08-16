UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Gov't Trying To Get 53 Kiwis Home From Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

New Zealand is in contact with 53 nationals in Afghanistan who are trying to get home, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urging the Taliban to "let people leave Afghanistan safely"

"We are working through this with the utmost urgency," she told a press conference after a weekly Cabinet meeting on Monday, adding the New Zealand government is concerned that the situation in Afghanistan has "deteriorated rapidly" in recent days.

A New Zealand Defense Force aircraft and accompanying personnel will be deployed to help the evacuation, Ardern said, adding that Afghan nationals in danger will be helped as well.

New Zealand has deployed approximately 3,500 personnel to Afghanistan, with 10 having died during that time, according to the prime minister.

The international community is calling on the Taliban to demonstrate a willingness to allow people to leave, she said.

