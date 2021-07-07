UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Grants Provisional Approval To Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine - Gov't

Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:40 AM

New Zealand Grants Provisional Approval to Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) New Zealand has pre-approved the Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine for people aged 18 years and older, the government announced on Wednesday.

"New Zealand's regulatory authority Medsafe has granted provisional approval of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older," the press release read.

The country secured 2 million doses through an advance purchase agreement last year, the government added.

"Provisional approval is the first step in the process.

Cabinet will weigh up the options on the best use of the Janssen vaccine following advice from officials. A Cabinet 'decision to use' can be expected sometime in August," COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins was quoted as saying.

The vaccine developed by the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals became the second one greenlighted in New Zealand for mass use. In February, the island nation approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

