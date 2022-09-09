New Zealand hails 'extraordinary' late queen, proclaims king as new head of state

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday paid tribute to the "extraordinary" life of the country's late monarch Queen Elizabeth II, and declared the new King Charles III as head of state

"She was extraordinary," said Ardern, ordering flags to fly at half-staff and a state memorial service to be held.

"People throughout the world will be feeling an acute sense of loss at this time and New Zealanders most certainly share that grief," said Ardern.

"The Queen was a much respected constant through unprecedented global change," she said, as her office stated that "the new king becomes New Zealand's new head of state."