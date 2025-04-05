New Zealand Hammer Pakistan By 43 Runs To Sweep ODI Series 3-0
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Pakistan's brittle batting was exposed again as a Ben Sears-inspired New Zealand won the third and final one-day international by 43 runs Saturday to sweep the series 3-0.
The tourists were dismissed for 221 off 40 overs in response to New Zealand's 264-8, in a match shortened to 42 overs after a delayed start at Mount Maunganui.
It followed the pattern of the first two games, with the hosts winning the opener in Napier by 73 runs, followed by an 84-run victory in Hamilton.
New Zealand also dominated the preceding T20 series, winning 4-1.
Pakistan struggled throughout the tour to adjust to the sustained bounce and movement of New Zealand's seam attack and their batsmen were again guilty of rash shots at Bay Oval.
Aggressive pace bowler Sears claimed 5-34 to follow his five-wicket bag in Hamilton, with four of his victims falling to short-pitched deliveries.
Fellow seamer Jacob Duffy, who was a handful in both series, took 2-40, including the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan for 37 in the 33rd over to effectively end the tourists' hopes of victory.
Babar Azam top-scored with 50 off 58 balls while opener Abdullah Shafique ground out a sluggish 33 off 56.
Pakistan's innings began badly when opener Imam-ul-Haq was forced to retire hurt for one, having been struck on the jaw by a fielder's throw when attempting a quick single.
Earlier, Rhys Mariu scored a maiden half-century after New Zealand were asked to bat first, with the start of the match delayed for two hours because of a wet outfield.
Opener Mariu, playing just his second international match, scored a composed 58 off 61 balls, featuring six fours and two sixes.
A number of New Zealand middle-order batsmen made starts but didn't press on for big scores until captain Michael Bracewell produced a flashy 59 at the death.
Bracewell struck six sixes in his 40-ball knock before being caught off the last ball of the innings bowled by Akif Javed.
Seamer Javed took 4-62 off his eight overs although Naseem Shah was arguably the best of the Pakistan bowlers, taking 2-54 and bowling with good pace and movement.
dgi/pst
Recent Stories
Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71
Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury as field throw hits him on face
Pakistan lose 4 wickets for 135 runs to chase 265-run target set by New Zealand
Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354
Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1
Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boost computational power
Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025
7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 2025
Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dubai World Cup glory
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand hammer Pakistan by 43 runs to sweep ODI series 3-06 minutes ago
-
Nobody wins in trade war; UN6 minutes ago
-
India's Modi in Sri Lanka for defence and energy deals6 minutes ago
-
Nobody wins in trade war, UN chief says, reacting to sweeping US tariffs16 minutes ago
-
Fractious Republicans seek unity over Trump tax cuts2 hours ago
-
America's passion for tariffs rarely pays off, economists warn2 hours ago
-
Bayern's Musiala to miss Inter first leg with injury3 hours ago
-
Musiala injury sours Bayern win at Augsburg3 hours ago
-
Amadou of Malian blind music duo dies aged 703 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table3 hours ago
-
Tariff hikes 'hurt the vulnerable and the poor': UN3 hours ago
-
'Class' Freeman eases Northampton past Clermont and into Champions Cup quarters3 hours ago