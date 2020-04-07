UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Health Minister Reprimanded Over Repeat Breach Of Coronavirus Quarantine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:11 PM

New Zealand Health Minister Reprimanded Over Repeat Breach of Coronavirus Quarantine

New Zealand Health Minister David Clark has been demoted from his position after admitting to breaching lockdown rules on two occasions, the official portal of the New Zealand government reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) New Zealand Health Minister David Clark has been demoted from his position after admitting to breaching lockdown rules on two occasions, the official portal of the New Zealand government reported on Tuesday.

The health minister called himself "an idiot" after local media revealed that he drove his family 20 kilometers to a beach and separately went on a bicycle ride in a nearby park while a nationwide stay-at-home order was in effect.

"At a time when we are asking New Zealanders to make historic sacrifices I've let the team down. I've been an idiot, and I understand why people will be angry with me," Clark said in a statement posted on the website.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she stripped Clark of associate responsibilities in the finance ministry and demoted him to the bottom of the cabinet rankings, but stopped short of firing him due to the extraordinary circumstances at hand.

"Under normal circumstances, I would sack the minister. What he did was wrong and there are no excuses. But my priority above all else is our collective fight against COVID-19," Ardern said in a televised briefing.

The nationwide quarantine was imposed in New Zealand on March 26 as part of a state of emergency declaration and a ban on all foreign entrants to the country.

As of Tuesday, New Zealand counts 1,160 coronavirus cases in the country, with 54 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours. One person has died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Firing Died David March Family Media All From Government Cabinet New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asia virus latest: China reports no new deaths, In ..

5 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 7 ..

5 minutes ago

Japan viral comedy song swaps 'Pineapple-pen' for ..

5 minutes ago

Medicine shortage looms over coronavirus-hit Europ ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey neutralizes 9 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria ..

5 minutes ago

France reports 200,000 'agricultural army' candida ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.