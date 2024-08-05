Open Menu

New Zealand Helicopter Pilot Shot Dead By Rebels In Papua: Indonesian Police

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

New Zealand helicopter pilot shot dead by rebels in Papua: Indonesian police

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Rebels in Indonesia's restive region of Papua shot dead a helicopter pilot from New Zealand, police said Monday.

The 50-year-old pilot was flying four Indonesian health workers and two children, all of whom survived, Faizal Ramadhani, head of the Cartenz Peace Taskforce formed to handle Papua separatists, said in a statement.

"It is confirmed that there was a hostage situation and murder carried out by the armed criminal group", Ramadhani said.

The rebels shot the pilot dead, put his body in the helicopter and set it on fire, he said.

The killing comes less than two years after another pilot from New Zealand, Phillip Mehrtens, was abducted by rebels from the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB). He remains in captivity.

