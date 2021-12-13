New Zealand house prices hit record high amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Zealand property prices climbed further to record high in November, stimulated by demand as New Zealand prepared to leave COVID-19 lockdown behind, according to the latest real estate data on Monday

WELLINGTON, Dec. 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:New Zealand property prices climbed further to record high in November, stimulated by demand as New Zealand prepared to leave COVID-19 lockdown behind, according to the latest real estate data on Monday.

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 23.8 percent year-on-year to 925,000 New Zealand Dollars (628,630 U.S. dollars) last month, hitting a new record high, showed data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand.

The median property price in Auckland increased 26.

2 percent annually to 1,300,000 New Zealand dollars (883,480 dollars), another record median.

There was a monthly increase in median prices of 3.7 percent across New Zealand and 3.2 percent for New Zealand excluding Auckland.

Jen Baird, chief executive of the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand, said the market has returned to business as near-usual across the board stimulated by demand as the country prepared to leave COVID-19 lockdown behind, but also cautioned that headwinds are gathering.