New Zealand Imposes Anti-Russian Sanctions Against 75 People - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said her country is imposing sanctions against 51 more Russians and 24 officials associated with the territories that have joined Russia.

The sanctions cover Russian steel billionaire Alexander Abramov and his family, as well as the Evraz company, whose shareholder he is.

He has been banned from entering the country, 1News tv channel reported.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in the Kremlin after referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after which he signed treaties with their heads on the admission of the areas into Russia. Putin later signed Federal laws ratifying the admission of these four regions into the Russian Federation.

