New Zealand Imposes Nationwide Lockdown After Detecting 1 Case of Delta Variant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) New Zealand's Health Ministry said the country has introduced a three-day total lockdown on Tuesday after detecting one case of COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant, in a peremptory effort to head off the more contagious variant of the virus.

"There is 1 new case of COVID-19 in the community," the ministry said, adding "All of New Zealand will go to Alert Level 4 for three days from 11.59pm on 17 August 2021."

The Delta infection was detected in a 58-year-old man living in the country's biggest city of Auckland.

The ministry warned that the lockdown might be extended to seven days for Auckland and the neighboring Coromandel Peninsula.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern explained that the urgency of the move was dictated by the fact that the Delta variant is more difficult to contain, adding that "going hard and early" has previously worked for the country.

New Zealand introduced the four-level lockdown system in March 2020, when the first coronavirus outbreak occurred. While the first three levels entail less stringent measures aimed at preventing the disease from spreading, the fourth level amounts to a lockdown, severely limiting travel, banning all gatherings, and closing public venues.

To date, New Zealand has confirmed a total of 2,570 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and 26 related fatalities.