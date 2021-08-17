UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Imposes Nationwide Lockdown After Detecting 1 Case Of Delta Variant

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:06 PM

New Zealand Imposes Nationwide Lockdown After Detecting 1 Case of Delta Variant

New Zealand's Health Ministry said the country has introduced a three-day total lockdown on Tuesday after detecting one case of COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant, in a peremptory effort to head off the more contagious variant of the virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) New Zealand's Health Ministry said the country has introduced a three-day total lockdown on Tuesday after detecting one case of COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant, in a peremptory effort to head off the more contagious variant of the virus.

"There is 1 new case of COVID-19 in the community," the ministry said, adding "All of New Zealand will go to Alert Level 4 for three days from 11.59pm on 17 August 2021."

The Delta infection was detected in a 58-year-old man living in the country's biggest city of Auckland.

The ministry warned that the lockdown might be extended to seven days for Auckland and the neighboring Coromandel Peninsula.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern explained that the urgency of the move was dictated by the fact that the Delta variant is more difficult to contain, adding that "going hard and early" has previously worked for the country.

New Zealand introduced the four-level lockdown system in March 2020, when the first coronavirus outbreak occurred. While the first three levels entail less stringent measures aimed at preventing the disease from spreading, the fourth level amounts to a lockdown, severely limiting travel, banning all gatherings, and closing public venues.

To date, New Zealand has confirmed a total of 2,570 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and 26 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Alert Man Auckland March August 2020 All From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Man who vandalized statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh ..

Man who vandalized statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh arrested

3 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts to conduct extravehicular activ ..

Chinese astronauts to conduct extravehicular activities for second time

4 minutes ago
 Russian military aircraft crashes during test flig ..

Russian military aircraft crashes during test flight

4 minutes ago
 Russia logs 20,958 new COVID-19 cases

Russia logs 20,958 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Malaysian king urges politicians to unite as new P ..

Malaysian king urges politicians to unite as new PM hunt starts

4 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.