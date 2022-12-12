New Zealand Imposes New Russia Sanctions, Targets Mass Media Workers - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) New Zealand has imposed another round of sanctions against Russia, targeting key mass media workers, including Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev and Channel One chief executive Konstantin Ernst, New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Monday.

"The latest round of sanctions expand on the disinformation actors already sanctioned in May. They include individuals from Russian media outlets and news agencies. Those sanctioned include the Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, the CEO of Channel-1 Russia, and key personnel from Russian media outlets including InfoRos, SouthFront, and the Strategic Culture Foundation," Mahuta said in a statement published on the government's official website.

New Zealand has joined the Western sanctions campaign against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine since late February. New Zealand has so far imposed sanctions against 1,200 individuals and entities from Russian and allied Belarus. It also halted trade with Moscow.