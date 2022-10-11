UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Imposes Sanctions Against 75 Russians - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 12:20 PM

New Zealand Imposes Sanctions Against 75 Russians - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said her country is imposing sanctions against 51 more Russians and 24 officials associated with the territories that recently became part of Russia.

The sanctions cover Russian steel billionaire Alexander Abramov and his family, as well as the Evraz company, whose shareholder he is. He has been banned from entering the country, 1News tv channel reported.

The new sanctions list include Russian Railways chief Oleg Belozyorov, Gazprom Neft's chair of the management board Alexander Dyukov, state atomic agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev, state arms exporter Rosoboronexport head Alexander Mikheev, Tactical Missiles Corporation Director General Boris Obnosov, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, metals company Nornickel head Vladimir Potanin, gas producer Novatek chief Leonid Mikhelson, businessmen Mikhail Gutseriev and Igor Kesaev, former Yandex CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan, co-owner and ex-president of energy giant Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, as well as children of businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin.

New Zealand also sanctioned Russian state papers printing monopoly Goznak and senior officials from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

At the same time, new sanctions include a ban on export of New Zealand wine and seafood, as well as import of Russian vodka and caviar. The measures also target Russian oil, gas and related production equipment.

New restrictions go into effect on October 12.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in the Kremlin after referendums in the DPR and LPR,and  the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after which he signed treaties with their heads on the admission of four new regions into Russia. Putin signed Federal laws ratifying the admission of these four regions into the Russian Federation later that week.

Related Topics

Import Russia Agriculture Company Oil Vladimir Putin Same Kherson Luhansk Donetsk September October Gas Family TV From New Zealand

Recent Stories

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

1 hour ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Ministerâ€™s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Ministerâ€™s remarks about IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

3 hours ago
 UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

12 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.