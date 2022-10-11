New Zealand Imposes Sanctions Against 75 Russians - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said her country is imposing sanctions against 51 more Russians and 24 officials associated with the territories that recently became part of Russia.

The sanctions cover Russian steel billionaire Alexander Abramov and his family, as well as the Evraz company, whose shareholder he is. He has been banned from entering the country, 1News tv channel reported.

The new sanctions list include Russian Railways chief Oleg Belozyorov, Gazprom Neft's chair of the management board Alexander Dyukov, state atomic agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev, state arms exporter Rosoboronexport head Alexander Mikheev, Tactical Missiles Corporation Director General Boris Obnosov, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, metals company Nornickel head Vladimir Potanin, gas producer Novatek chief Leonid Mikhelson, businessmen Mikhail Gutseriev and Igor Kesaev, former Yandex CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan, co-owner and ex-president of energy giant Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, as well as children of businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin.

New Zealand also sanctioned Russian state papers printing monopoly Goznak and senior officials from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

At the same time, new sanctions include a ban on export of New Zealand wine and seafood, as well as import of Russian vodka and caviar. The measures also target Russian oil, gas and related production equipment.

New restrictions go into effect on October 12.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in the Kremlin after referendums in the DPR and LPR,and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after which he signed treaties with their heads on the admission of four new regions into Russia. Putin signed Federal laws ratifying the admission of these four regions into the Russian Federation later that week.