New Zealand Imposes Sanctions on Russian Defense, Security Sectors - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) New Zealand has imposed new sanctions against Russia, targeting 14 individuals and seven entities of the country's defense and security sectors, as well as media outlets, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Monday.

"Today we are sanctioning 14 individuals and seven entities as part of our ongoing support for Ukraine. The group includes military personnel, defence entities and executives, Russian-directed disinformation outlets, and a paramilitary organisation and its senior commanders," Mahuta said in a statement.

The foreign minister went on to say that the measures include Russian executives and shareholders from companies that design and manufacture missiles and firearms, as well as "members of paramilitary groups linked to the Wagner Group of mercenaries.

The statement added that Wellington had imposed sanctions on over 1,200 Russian nationals and entities so far, as well as trade measures which have "drastically" downsized the exports to Russia and imports to New Zealand.

Earlier in October, New Zealand imposed restrictions against 51 Russian oligarchs and 24 Russian-backed officials in the Ukrainian territories incorporated into Russia in September. New Zealand also prohibited export of wine and seafood to Russia, as well as import of Russian vodka and caviar. The measures also targeted oil, gas and related production equipment.