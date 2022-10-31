UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Imposes Sanctions On Russian Defense, Security Sectors - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 11:40 AM

New Zealand Imposes Sanctions on Russian Defense, Security Sectors - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) New Zealand has imposed new sanctions against Russia, targeting 14 individuals and seven entities of the country's defense and security sectors, as well as media outlets, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Monday.

"Today we are sanctioning 14 individuals and seven entities as part of our ongoing support for Ukraine. The group includes military personnel, defence entities and executives, Russian-directed disinformation outlets, and a paramilitary organisation and its senior commanders," Mahuta said in a statement.

The foreign minister went on to say that the measures include Russian executives and shareholders from companies that design and manufacture missiles and firearms, as well as "members of paramilitary groups linked to the Wagner Group of mercenaries.

"

The statement added that Wellington had imposed sanctions on over 1,200 Russian nationals and entities so far, as well as trade measures which have "drastically" downsized the exports to Russia and imports to New Zealand.

Earlier in October, New Zealand imposed restrictions against 51 Russian oligarchs and 24 Russian-backed officials in the Ukrainian territories incorporated into Russia in September. New Zealand also prohibited export of wine and seafood to Russia, as well as import of Russian vodka and caviar. The measures also targeted oil, gas and related production equipment.

Related Topics

Exports Import Ukraine Russia Oil Wellington September October Gas Media From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Journalist Sadaf Naeem laid to rest

Journalist Sadaf Naeem laid to rest

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st October 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

20 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

23 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

24 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.