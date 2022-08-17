New Zealand Introduces State of Emergency in Several Regions Due to Severe Weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Zealand has introduced a state of emergency in parts of its South Island in connection with heavy rain and flooding, national emergency management agency said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) New Zealand has introduced a state of emergency in parts of its South Island in connection with heavy rain and flooding, national emergency management agency said on Wednesday.

"A state of local emergency has been declared for the Nelson Tasman and West Coast regions due to severe weather," the statement read.

The authorities have asked residents who live near the Maitai river in Nelson East to evacuate immediately. Locals in some lowland parts of Westport have also been advised to self-evacuate if they feel unsafe.

Rescue services urge that people evacuate in daylight hours and must not drive unless absolutely necessary.

A total of 223 homes have been evacuated in Nelson, New Zealand's 1News broadcaster reported, citing Nelson Tasman Civil Defense. The city's mayor told the broadcaster that this is a "one-in-100 year event" and authorities expect another 400 millimeters of rainfall until Thursday evening.