New Zealand Investigating COVID-19 Outbreak At Ruby Princess Cruise Ship - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:37 PM

New Zealand Investigating COVID-19 Outbreak at Ruby Princess Cruise Ship - Prime Minister

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the country's customs launched an investigation into the Ruby Princess cruise ship to establish whether any offenses had been committed by managers that could have led to a coronavirus outbreak on board slip into New Zealand and Australia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the country's customs launched an investigation into the Ruby Princess cruise ship to establish whether any offenses had been committed by managers that could have led to a coronavirus outbreak on board slip into New Zealand and Australia.

�"I can tell you that customs is currently undertaking an investigation into the Ruby Princess cruise ship, following its visit here...What they are seeking to do through that investigation is to establish whether any offenses have been committed because, of course, the visit is governed under the Customs and Excise Act. Other than that, I cannot say anything more, it is really a matter for customs to continue their investigation," Ardern said at a briefing.

Ruby Princess made several stops in New Zealand during a trip from March 11-15.

On March 19, it anchored in Sydney, letting passengers disembark even though many of them were already feeling ill at that point. About one in ten COVID-19 cases and more than 20 related deaths in Australia are feared to be linked to the cruise ship. In Hawke's Bay in New Zealand, at least 16 confirmed cases are believed to be linked to the cruise ship.

New South Wales Police in Australia have already launched an inquiry to find out whether cruise managers knew about the coronavirus outbreak on board prior to docking in Australia.

As of Monday, New Zealand has confirmed 1,149 COVID-19 cases, including 21 fatalities. Last week, the country reduced alert level over the coronavirus outbreak to the second within its 4-level Alert System.

