Open Menu

New Zealand Labor Party Confirms Leadership

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 12:20 PM

New Zealand Labor Party confirms leadership

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) -- The New Zealand Labor Caucus confirmed on Tuesday that Chris Hipkins would remain Labor leader, and Carmel Sepuloni would take over as deputy leader of the Labor Party.

New Zealand's National Party won the general election on Oct. 14, with the Labor Party to step down after six years in office.

Labor leader and incumbent Prime Minister Hipkins said Labor would remain strong in opposition next term.

"It is an honor to lead the Labor Party and stand up for progress. We will be taking time to regroup, plan and prepare for the next parliamentary term in opposition," Hipkins said after Tuesday's Labor caucus meeting.

The endorsement of the leader is required under the Labor constitution within three months of a general election.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Progress Lead Election 2018 Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number ..

Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number of global businessmen, invest ..

4 minutes ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commenc ..

Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commences in Jeddah

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

3 hours ago
 UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's ..

UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's Human Development

12 hours ago
 Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakist ..

Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakistan: Fawad

12 hours ago
IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to ..

IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to prevent health risks

12 hours ago
 National Skills Passport initiative gateway to rec ..

National Skills Passport initiative gateway to recognize migrant workers

13 hours ago
 UN chief says Gaza ceasefire 'more urgent with eve ..

UN chief says Gaza ceasefire 'more urgent with every passing hour'

13 hours ago
 'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alha ..

'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alhamra

13 hours ago
 Solangi gets additional charge of Minister for Par ..

Solangi gets additional charge of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

13 hours ago
 Nawaz, Zardari decide to collaborate ahead of gene ..

Nawaz, Zardari decide to collaborate ahead of general elections

13 hours ago

More Stories From World