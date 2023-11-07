New Zealand Labor Party confirms leadership

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) -- The New Zealand Labor Caucus confirmed on Tuesday that Chris Hipkins would remain Labor leader, and Carmel Sepuloni would take over as deputy leader of the Labor Party.

New Zealand's National Party won the general election on Oct. 14, with the Labor Party to step down after six years in office.

Labor leader and incumbent Prime Minister Hipkins said Labor would remain strong in opposition next term.

"It is an honor to lead the Labor Party and stand up for progress. We will be taking time to regroup, plan and prepare for the next parliamentary term in opposition," Hipkins said after Tuesday's Labor caucus meeting.

The endorsement of the leader is required under the Labor constitution within three months of a general election.