Open Menu

New Zealand Launches Interactive Map For Biodiversity Restoration

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 11:40 AM

New Zealand launches interactive map for biodiversity restoration

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A new interactive map was launched on Tuesday to restore a minimum of 15 percent local biodiversity within every catchment in New Zealand in the next nearly 100 years.

The interactive map from Eco-index includes information on the type of habitat that existed there historically and targets for restoring 15 percent of biodiversity in each area.

The free, open access-resourced tool will help community groups, businesses, government and land managers to set restoration priorities for areas where local biodiversity is most at risk, said Eco-index, a program aiming at tackling the challenge of biodiversity decline in New Zealand.

The launch of the ecosystem restoration map provides a tool for those seeking to make strategically significant investment decisions on biodiversity redress, said Bruce Burns, associate professor of the school of Biological Sciences of the University of Auckland.

The tool identifies those areas and ecosystems that are locally impoverished, and therefore "offer the best bang for the buck in terms of actions," Burns said.

"Modelling suggests that biodiversity crisis impacts could be even more severe for human society than climate change," he said.

According to co-leaders of the Eco-Index program, Kiri Wallace of the University of Waikato and John Reid of the University of Canterbury, the interactive map applied to diverse topics, including small-scale native nursery stocking decisions to ensure representative restoration of local native ecosystems, and how to engage with international impact investors.

Related Topics

Auckland Wallace From Government Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

23 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

12 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

12 hours ago
Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

12 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

12 hours ago
 Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

12 hours ago
 PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quett ..

PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quetta: Karim

12 hours ago
 WHO's support for provision of healthcare faciliti ..

WHO's support for provision of healthcare facilities lauded

12 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed amid fire exchange in NW

12 hours ago

More Stories From World