Open Menu

New Zealand Lead By 301 After Santner's 7-53 In India Test

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM

New Zealand lead by 301 after Santner's 7-53 in India Test

Pune, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) New Zealand extended their lead to a commanding 301 after spinner Mitchell Santner took 7-53 to bowl out India cheaply on day two of the second Test on Friday.

India fell to 156 all out, giving the visitors a lead of 103 on a turning pitch in Pune at the end of the first innings.

New Zealand, who lead the three-match series 1-0, were 198-5 at stumps in their second knock after skipper Tom Latham hit 86.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, on 30, and Glenn Phillips, on nine, were batting at close of play to raise New Zealand hopes of a first-ever Test series win in India.

Spinner Washington Sundar grabbed four wickets to take his match tally to 11 after returning figures of 7-59 against the Kiwis on day one.

Sundar trapped Devon Conway lbw for 17 in New Zealand's second innings before senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sent back Will Young for 23 before tea.

Sundar also bowled Rachin Ravindra for nine as the left-hander went back for a cut only to miss and the skidding ball hit the off-stump. Daryl Mitchell soon fell for 18.

Latham reached his fifty and kept firm in a 60-run partnership with Blundell until his departure when Sundar trapped the left-hander lbw.

Santner sparkled for New Zealand with his left-arm spin as he claimed his first five-wicket haul in 29 Test appearances to trump India at their own game of spin.

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 38 but India's batting fell apart, with the hosts bowled out in the second session in just 45.3 overs.

Overnight batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill started cautiously before Santner struck in the 11th over of the day.

He trapped Gill lbw for 30 with a slider to the right-hander.

The home fans were then stunned into silence when Santner took the prized wicket of Kohli, bowled on a low full toss for one.

Off-spinner Phillips struck on his fourth ball to get the left-handed Jaiswal caught at slip for 30 to leave the hosts on 70-4 and then 83-5 when he bowled Rishabh Pant for 18.

First-match centurion Sarfaraz Khan managed 11 before Santner got him caught at mid-on.

India resumed the day on 16-1 and their batting collapse was the second in the series after they fell to 46 all out in the first Test in Bengaluru for their lowest-ever home total.

Last week's win by New Zealand was their first Test victory on Indian soil since 1988.

Related Topics

India Washington Trump Young Pune Lead Conway Mitchell Virat Kohli Mitchell Santner Rishabh Pant Sarfaraz Khan All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

3 hours ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

3 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

6 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

18 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

18 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

18 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World