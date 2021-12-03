UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Marks Int'l Day Of Persons With Disabilities

The New Zealand government on Friday joined the country's disabled community in celebrating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The theme for this year's celebration is "Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible, and sustainable post-COVID-19 world.

"There are an estimated 1.1 million disabled people in New Zealand, one in every five people, Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni said in a statement.

COVID-19 continues to have an impact on disabled people, Sepuloni said, adding the government is resolved to break down barriers to support their opportunities and aspirations.

