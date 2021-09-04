UrduPoint.com

New Zealand May Speed Up Counterterror Amendments In Wake Of Stabbing Attack - Ardern

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the government was mulling the possibility to speed up amendments to the counter terrorism legislation, which would allow police to arrest attackers on the day of the terrorist act

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the government was mulling the possibility to speed up amendments to the counter terrorism legislation, which would allow police to arrest attackers on the day of the terrorist act.

"Within 48 hours of these discussions the Minister of Justice contacted the Chair of the Select Committee with the intention of speeding that law change up. That was yesterday - the same day that the attack happened," Ardern told reporters.

On Friday, a man of Sri Lankan origin staged a stabbing attack at a Countdown supermarket in Auckland that was described by Ardern as an act of terrorism. The attack left seven people injured, three of whom are in critical condition.

The attacker was shot dead by police on site. He was a person of national security interest since 2016 and was under constant monitoring. New Zealand's government had sought to hurry changes to the country's terrorism laws in the months after his release into the community as he was deemed a threat.

According to Ardern, the government had used "all tools available" to protect the public from the attacker as discussions on the change of the law were ongoing.

The prime minister then added that the government is still working to pass the terrorism suppression laws "as soon as possible and no later than by the end of this month."

