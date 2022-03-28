UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Military Intelligence To Assist UK In Ukraine Operations - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 11:30 AM

New Zealand Military Intelligence to Assist UK in Ukraine Operations - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) New Zealand will send nine officers to the United Kingdom and Belgium for three months to assist intelligence work related to the situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

"Cabinet has confirmed an immediate deployment of nine New Zealand Defence Force personnel to the United Kingdom and Belgium to support our partners in intelligence and engagement work for the next three months," Ardern told a briefing.

The official went on to say that seven intelligence analysts will go to the UK to assist "with the heightened demand for intelligence assessments," adding that a part of the military will directly support work "on the Ukraine war, and some will join existing teams focused on other parts of the world in order to free up capability within the UK teams."

Ardern added that two other officers will be deployed to the UK and Belgium, one of them will cooperate with the existing defense attache and New Zealand's military representative to NATO, while the other will operate within the UK's permanent joint headquarters.

Last week, Ardern announced plans to allocate over $3.4 million in assistance to Kiev amid Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, adding that New Zealand will also supply the Ukrainian forces with tactical defense equipment, such as body armor, helmets, and vests.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

