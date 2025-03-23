New Zealand Pace Attack Carved Up Pakistan Biggest Defeat To Clinch T20 Series
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) New Zealand's ruthless pace attack carved up Pakistan to deliver a crushing 115-run win in the fourth Twenty20 on Sunday and clinch the five-match series.
The home side moved 3-1 ahead after defending 220-6 in Mount Maunganui and then dismissing a ragged Pakistan for just 105 in the 17th over.
Jacob Duffy claimed 4-20 and fellow seamer Zak Foulkes 3-25 as Pakistan suffered their biggest T20 loss by runs against all nations, eclipsing a 95-run defeat against New Zealand in Wellington nine years ago.
The tourists were reduced to 9-3 after two overs with Duffy bagging two scalps in his first over, both caught by wicketkeeper Mitch Hay.
Duffy's first victim was Hasan Nawaz for one, two days after the Pakistan opener blasted a maiden century in game three in Auckland to keep the series alive.
Teetering at 56-8, Pakistan's innings had some credibility restored thanks to 44 off 30 balls from all-rounder Abdul Samad.
The only other batsman to score in double figures was Irfan Khan with 24.
Pakistan captain Salman Agha said New Zealand's bowlers exploited some helpful conditions under lights.
"They bowled really well and they outplayed us," Salman said.
"I mean, the ball talked.
It was swinging and it was turning as well. But we are international cricketers, so we have to adapt that and we have to be better.
"We need to regroup and we need to win the last game."
It was New Zealand's second biggest T20 win by runs, nearly surpassing their 119-run drubbing of the West Indies in 2018 at the same Bay Oval venue.
Earlier, Finn Allen raced to 50 off just 20 balls, putting on 59 for New Zealand's opening stand with Tim Seifert, whose 44 took 22 deliveries.
Seifert was the first of three batsmen dismissed by seamer Haris Rauf, who claimed 3-27.
Allen struck six fours and three sixes while captain Michael Bracewell was nearly as effective at the death, blasting 46 not out off 26 balls.
Bracewell was delighted with his team's all-round response to the loss at Auckland.
"Bouncing back only a day or so after the performance at Eden Park was outstanding," he said.
"It shows the benefit of those guys batting so well at the top, they got us well ahead of the game.
"All the seamers bowled brilliantly tonight. It's nice when you give bowlers a go, like Zak Foulkes coming into the match. Three wickets for him was a brilliant performance."
Game five is in Wellington on Wednesday.
