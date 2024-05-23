Open Menu

New Zealand Para Runner Breaks Women's 200m T36 Record

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM

KOBE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) New Zealand's para runner Danielle Aitchison set a new world record for women's 200m T36 at the Para Athletics World Championships here on Thursday.

Aitchison, 22, passed the finish line by clocking 27.47 seconds at the Universiade Memorial Stadium in the central Japanese port city of Kobe.

China's 26-year-old Shi Yiting, the previous world record holder, finished second with a time of 28.06s, setting a new Asian record of the event.

Australia's runner Mali Lovell won the bronze with her personal best of 29.

81s.

The Kobe 2024 Para Athletics World Championships, held in East Asia for the first time, serves as a crucial qualifier for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, and has attracted over 1,000 athletes from 100 countries and regions competing in 168 events.

A total of 73 Chinese para-athletes are competing in the championships, which runs until May 25. Originally scheduled for 2021, the tournament has been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

