New Zealand Passes Plain Language Bill to Make Official Communications Clearer to Public

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) New Zealand has passed in the third reading the Plain Language Bill designed to "improve the effectiveness and accountability of the public service by requiring communications to be clear and accessible to the public," according to the web portal of the New Zeland legislation.

The act defines "plain language" as clear, concise and well-organized language that a person can easily understand after the first reading.

The passed bill contains requirements for using plain language in official documents, appointing officers with responsibilities for plain language, reporting on how state agencies are complying with obligations and developing the relevant guidance by the Public Service Commissioner.

To achieve the goal, the New Zealand government plans to make plain language training mandatory for public servants, place formal expectations on top managers and create accountability mechanisms for executive bodies.

The bill requires the Royal assent to be effective. It is expected to come into force the day after the procedure, but the country's lawmakers have recommended that the act comes into force six months later, so that the relevant institutions can ensure compliance with the provisions of the document.