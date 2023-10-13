Open Menu

New Zealand PM Goes 'full Tilt' In Uphill General Election Battle

Published October 13, 2023

New Zealand PM goes 'full tilt' in uphill general election battle

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) New Zealand's centre-left prime minister, Chris Hipkins, says he is "going full-tilt" to win a general election Saturday, vowing to defy polls indicating an end to his brief reign since his charismatic predecessor Jacinda Ardern stepped down.

Despite a reputation for political nous, self-deprecating humour and a deep fondness for sausage-based snacks, support for Hipkins' Labour Party has seeped away in the face of a severe cost-of-living crisis and multiple cabinet scandals.

Nine months after Ardern resigned saying she no longer had "enough in the tank", a Guardian Essential poll this week showed the conservative opposition National Party leading Labour by about 34 percent to 30 percent.

But her 45-year-old successor put on a brave face on the eve of the election while campaigning in Auckland, where he took part in a seniors' Zumba dance class.

"Look, I'm not even thinking about a Plan B, I'm absolutely going full tilt to make sure we win tomorrow," the prime minister told reporters.

Hipkins' main rival, 53-year-old opposition National Party leader Christopher Luxon, a former airline executive, appears to be winning over hard-hit voters with a promise to cut taxes.

His National party could win enough seats to form a coalition government with the ACT party, although recent polls suggest they may also need the support of more populist New Zealand First.

