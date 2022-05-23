New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to visit U.S. for trade, tourism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the government's reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists in the post-COVID-19 era The business delegation will promote trade and tourism opportunities in New Zealand's third largest export and visitor market, according to an official statement on Monday. Ardern will also deliver a commencement address at Harvard University during her visit this week.

The prime minister departs on Monday evening and will be accompanied by the trade minister and business leaders from technology and tourism firms as well as innovative food companies Silver Fern Farms, top milk and kiwifruit producers Fonterra and Zespri.

The United States is New Zealand's third largest trading partner and its largest market for services, Ardern said, adding the United States was also New Zealand's third largest tourist market for arrivals before the COVID-19 pandemic, said the statement.