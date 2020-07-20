UrduPoint.com
New Zealand PM’s Appearance In TikTok Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:54 PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden whose work involves serious work and discussions surprised many when she appeared in a TikTok video, giving an impression that she has ability to be adjusted with any funny sort of situation.

WELLINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2020) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden joined met her impersonator on TikToker, the reports said here on Monday.

PM Jacinda Arden appeared in a very brief video of TikToker Melanie Bracewell and shared smile with her.

The PM is supposed to do serious discussion and job as chief executive of the state but her appearance in a TikTok video showed that she also knew how to cope with funny situation.

Melanie Bracewell is a popular TikToker who is brilliant at impersonations of PM Jacinda Arden as she does well to capture the Prime Minister’s accent, smile and expression.

The fans and followers of Bracewell surprised to see her with the PM in a video that went viral not only in New Zealand but globally.

