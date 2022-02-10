UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Police Arrest 120 Demonstrators Against Vaccine Mandate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 12:31 PM

New Zealand Police Arrest 120 Demonstrators Against Vaccine Mandate

New Zealand Police have arrested 120 people at the convoy protest on Parliament grounds on Thursday amid vaccine mandate demonstrations, Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) New Zealand Police have arrested 120 people at the convoy protest on Parliament grounds on Thursday amid vaccine mandate demonstrations, Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said.

"In terms of the 120 arrested today the charges are trespass or obstruction," NZ Herald quoted Parnell as saying.

The commander also said that two police officers were assaulted, with one suffering from dispersed pepper spray, and the other receiving several minor scratches.

On Tuesday, the protesters throughout New Zealand, largely inspired by similar demonstrations in Canada, arrived at the parliament building, where they erected tents and blocked streets outside in protest against compulsory vaccination and COVID-19 restrictions.

A wave of protests across Canada began in mid-January, with thousands of truck drivers and farmers converging in Ottawa to express strong opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates after two years of the restrictive measures.

Related Topics

Protest Police Parliament Canada Ottawa Wellington From Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

Moscow Invited France to Mutually Recognize COVID ..

Moscow Invited France to Mutually Recognize COVID Vaccines, But to No Avail - Am ..

16 seconds ago
 Indonesia to Purchase 42 Rafale Aircraft From Fran ..

Indonesia to Purchase 42 Rafale Aircraft From France - French Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 Hungary Rules Out Hosting Additional Troops Amid U ..

Hungary Rules Out Hosting Additional Troops Amid Ukraine Crisis - Top Diplomat

1 minute ago
 Austria's Johannes Strolz wins men's Olympic alpin ..

Austria's Johannes Strolz wins men's Olympic alpine combined

1 minute ago
 Moscow Has No Plans to Mediate India-China Talks o ..

Moscow Has No Plans to Mediate India-China Talks on Ladakh - Russian Ambassador ..

1 minute ago
 Grotheer refuses to dream of Olympic gold despite ..

Grotheer refuses to dream of Olympic gold despite 'brilliant' display

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>