UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Police Arrest 5 Opponents Of COVID-19 Lockdown On Second Day Of Measure

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

New Zealand Police Arrest 5 Opponents of COVID-19 Lockdown on Second Day of Measure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The arrest of opponents of lockdown in New Zealand, imposed earlier in the week due to one Delta coronavirus strain case, continues into its second day, the national police said on Thursday.

Following the detection of a Delta case in the country's biggest city of Auckland, the Health Ministry on Tuesday midnight imposed a three-day countrywide lockdown, corresponding to the maximum Alert Level 4 of the national virus risks system. Auckland and the neighboring Coromandel Peninsula were subject to a week-long lockdown.

"Police have today made a small number of arrests to help ensure community safety and limit any potential further spread of COVID-19," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said in a statement.

Three citizens, who were part of a ten-person gathering in the city of Christchurch, were arrested for non-compliance with COVID-19 restrictions and alleged involvement in an anti-lockdown rally, the statement read.

In addition, the police also arrested two people in the Far North district for their refusal to wear face masks, according to Coster.

The incidents follow the arrest of eight lockdown opponents on Wednesday as a result of protests, with four arrested in Auckland and four more in Tauranga.

The lockdown is expected to be lifted on Friday. In the meantime, the country has confirmed twenty new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of active cases to 55.

The situation marks the first COVID-19 community outbreak since February, as the country had managed to keep the virus out for months.

Related Topics

Police Alert Tauranga Christchurch Auckland February New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

44 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

1 hour ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 reco ..

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago
 EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility t ..

EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility to further optimise its capital ..

1 hour ago
 Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cas ..

Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.