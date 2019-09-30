UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Police Arrest Man For Making Bomb Threats

A man has been arrested for threatening to carry out explosions in New Zealand's capital of Wellington, the police said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) A man has been arrested for threatening to carry out explosions in New Zealand's capital of Wellington, the police said on Monday.

"Following threats made by a person this afternoon, Police attended and cleared three locations in the Hutt Valley and Central Wellington. All three locations have been found to be safe and have now re-opened," the police said in a statement.

The police also received a report about a suspicious object near the Circa Theatre but found the item in question to be of no threat.

According to local radio station RNZ, one of the potential targets was the country's parliament.

In March, New Zealand was rocked by two mass shootings at Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Center in Christchurch. The tragedy left 50 people dead and another 50 injured. Following the attack, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government started an inquiry into the security services to prevent similar incidents from happening.

