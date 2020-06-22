UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Police Freeze Funds Of Russian Citizen Alexander Vinnik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 09:12 PM

New Zealand Police Freeze Funds of Russian Citizen Alexander Vinnik

The New Zealand police on Monday announced restraining about $90 million belonging to a company owned by Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, who is currently in French custody

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The New Zealand police on Monday announced restraining about $90 million belonging to a company owned by Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, who is currently in French custody.

"New Zealand Police's Asset Recovery Unit has restrained NZD$140 million from Canton business Corporation and its owner Alexander Vinnik who were holding funds in a New Zealand company," the police said in a statement.

The restraint of funds is said to be the largest in the country's law enforcement history.

"New Zealand Police has worked closely with the Internal Revenue Service of the United States to address this very serious offending," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the United States, which accuses him of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through a cryptocurrency trading platform. France also filed charges against Vinnik, however, his lawyer claimed that it was only a ploy to have him extradited to the United States. Russia has submitted a separate extradition request. Vinnik has denied committing any criminal or administrative offenses. On January 23, he was extradited to France.

Related Topics

Police Business Russia France Company Canton United States Greece Cryptocurrency January Criminals 2017 From Billion Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

France's Macron, Le Pen Stay Ahead as Presidential ..

4 minutes ago

Maximum Pressure on Iran Unhelpful to Resolving Si ..

4 minutes ago

KP forms panel for devising strategy for making sm ..

4 minutes ago

Faisal Javed condoles demise of religious scholars ..

8 minutes ago

Four suspects held during search operation in Mult ..

8 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 22 June 2020

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.