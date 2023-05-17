UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Police Investigating Arson After Deadly Wellington Hostel Fire - Commander

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

New Zealand Police Investigating Arson After Deadly Wellington Hostel Fire - Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The New Zealand police is considering the possibility of arson regarding the fire that happened earlier in the week in the Loafers Lodge hostel in the country's capital of Wellington, the local police chief said on Wednesday.

"The scene examination will be extensive and methodical ...

I can confirm that we are treating the fire as arson," Wellington Police Acting District Commander Dion Bennett told a briefing.

The examination of the site and the search for victims may take several days due to the size of the hostel, Bennett said. The police plan to question several people who could have been involved in the arson.

Earlier, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that at least six people died after a major fire broke out inside a three-story hostel in Wellington on Tuesday. Local newspapers reported that the fire killed around 10 people.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Police Died Wellington SITE May New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces UAE Cabinet Decision ..

Ministry of Finance announces UAE Cabinet Decision on treatment of natural perso ..

2 minutes ago
 MoHAP clinches platinum award for Best Smart App 2 ..

MoHAP clinches platinum award for Best Smart App 2023 at Global Excellence Award ..

17 minutes ago
 World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to g ..

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

1 hour ago
 IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhamma ..

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

1 hour ago
 Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

2 hours ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.