New Zealand Police Suspend Search For 2 People Missing After Recent Volcanic Eruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:01 PM

New Zealand's police said on Tuesday that they had suspended the search for two people who went missing following the recent volcanic eruption on White Island

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) New Zealand's police said on Tuesday that they had suspended the search for two people who went missing following the recent volcanic eruption on White Island.

On Monday, 17 people had been confirmed dead due to the incident and two more were missing.

"Sadly no further items of significance have been located.

The families of the two missing people have been informed of this decision," Superintendent Andy McGregor said, as quoted by the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

The police noted they were ready to continue the search operation if new information emerged.

The eruption took place on December 9. According to New Zealand's health authorities, 27 of the 31 survivors suffered from severe burns. The police officials assume that no additional survivors remain on the island.

