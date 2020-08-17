UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Postpones Elections Amid Fears Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:03 PM

PM Jacinda Arden says she absolutely does not have any intention to allow any further delay to the vote.

AUCKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) New Zealand decided to postponed elections due to fears of Coronavirus on Monday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden took the decision to postpone the country’s elections.

The elections were scheduled to take place on September 19 will now be held on Oct 17.

The PM said that the political parties would plan their activities accordingly in light of the new date for elections.

New Zealand went back into lockdown last week after new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in the country.

“This decision gives all parties time over the next nine weeks to campaign,” said PM Jacinda, pointing out that the Electoral Commission would also have enough time to ensure free and fair elections.

She categorically said she did not absolutely have any intention to allow any further delay to the vote.

Around nine new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Monday, bringing the number of active cases in Auckland to 58.

New Zealand since the pandemic began reported 22 deaths and more than 1,600 cases of Coronavirus across the country.

