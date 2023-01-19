New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Says She Will Resign in Shock Announcement - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said in a shock announcement that she will resign not later than in February, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported on its website.

"After going on six years of some big challenges, I am human.

Politicians are human. For me, it's time... So today I'm announcing that I will not be seeking re-election and my term as prime minister will conclude no later than the 7th of February," Ardern told reporters.