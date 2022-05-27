New Zealand Prime Minister Confirms Planned Meetings With Biden, Harris on May 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday that she will hold talks with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on May 31 to discuss both regional and global issues.

"I can now confirm that the arrangements we have been working through with the White House have been completed. I will be meeting with the president of the United States on Tuesday. I will also be meeting with the vice president of the United States on that same day," Ardern told reporters after delivering a commencement speech at the Harvard University.

The New Zealand prime minister added that the agenda of the meeting will include the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and Washington's key role in regional affairs, with a particular attention being paid to trade and economic cooperation.

Ardern also announced her intention to urge the US to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CTPPP), which she considers to be a cornerstone of a stronger economy across the Asia-Pacific.

"The CTPPP is the best way that the United States can join and strengthen the economic resilience of our region," the prime minister added.

The upcoming negotiations will also cover the most pressing global issues, such as the Ukrainian conflict, which requires an ever stronger political engagement of like-minded nations, including the US and New Zealand, Ardern said.

She added that her meeting with Harris will focus on space cooperation, given that New Zealand is not an emerging leader in the area, but rather a "developed leader" ranked fourth largest space operator in the world in terms of space aircraft launch capabilities.