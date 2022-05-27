UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Prime Minister Confirms Planned Meetings With Biden, Harris On May 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 01:13 PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Confirms Planned Meetings With Biden, Harris on May 31

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday that she will hold talks with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on May 31 to discuss both regional and global issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday that she will hold talks with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on May 31 to discuss both regional and global issues.

"I can now confirm that the arrangements we have been working through with the White House have been completed. I will be meeting with the president of the United States on Tuesday. I will also be meeting with the vice president of the United States on that same day," Ardern told reporters after delivering a commencement speech at the Harvard University.

The New Zealand prime minister added that the agenda of the meeting will include the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and Washington's key role in regional affairs, with a particular attention being paid to trade and economic cooperation.

Ardern also announced her intention to urge the US to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CTPPP), which she considers to be a cornerstone of a stronger economy across the Asia-Pacific.

"The CTPPP is the best way that the United States can join and strengthen the economic resilience of our region," the prime minister added.

The upcoming negotiations will also cover the most pressing global issues, such as the Ukrainian conflict, which requires an ever stronger political engagement of like-minded nations, including the US and New Zealand, Ardern said.

She added that her meeting with Harris will focus on space cooperation, given that New Zealand is not an emerging leader in the area, but rather a "developed leader" ranked fourth largest space operator in the world in terms of space aircraft launch capabilities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Washington White House Same United States May Agreement Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

US, UK Agree to Enhance Defense Cooperation on Art ..

US, UK Agree to Enhance Defense Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence

5 minutes ago
 Newly Elected Hong Kong Chief Executive to Visit B ..

Newly Elected Hong Kong Chief Executive to Visit Beijing From May 28-31

53 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares close higher 27th May, 2022

Tokyo shares close higher 27th May, 2022

54 minutes ago
 Woman attempts suicide in kasur

Woman attempts suicide in kasur

54 minutes ago
 2280 litre adulterated milk wasted

2280 litre adulterated milk wasted

1 hour ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants At Command & St ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants At Command & Staff College Quetta

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.